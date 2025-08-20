Kazakhstan sees diverging trends in business loan demand in 2Q2025
In the second quarter of 2025, business loan demand in Kazakhstan remained stable overall, but showed divergent trends across business segments. According to the National Bank, large enterprises saw a 15 percent decline in loan applications due to reduced government support and increased competition from development institutions.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy