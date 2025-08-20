Lithuania and Japan deepen cultural ties with new national museum partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Between August 19th and the 25th, Šarūnas Birutis, the Acting Minister of Culture of Lithuania, will be visiting Japan with Rūta Kačkute, the Director General of the National Museum of Lithuania, Trend reports.

During the visit, the two countries will sign the second institutional cooperation agreement in their history, between the National Museum of Lithuania and the Nagoya City Museum.

The Lithuanian delegation will also honor the memory of Chiune Sugihara, participate in the official opening of the annual “Lithuania Now” festival in Gifu, and attend the “Baltic Unity Day” celebration at the Baltic Pavilion at EXPO.

This visit marks the first trip to Japan by a Lithuanian Minister of Culture in more than a decade, reflecting the intensifying cultural cooperation between the two nations.

The visit also carries special importance ahead of 2026, when Japan will host major Lithuanian cultural projects, including an exhibition of works by M. K. Čiurlionis at the National Museum of Western Art in Tokyo and the exhibition “Lithuania—Echo of Songs in the Baltic Forests” at the Nagoya City Museum, accompanied by joint training sessions for museum professionals from both countries.

At EXPO 2025 Osaka, the Lithuanian delegation, led by Minister Birutis, will not only take part in the official “Baltic Unity Day” celebration but also meet with the official Latvian delegation, contribute to the “Forest of Civilizations” project, and visit the pavilions of Lithuania’s key international partners.

