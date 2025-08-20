Latvia building up cultural and educational ties with Japan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Latvia’s Ministry of Culture State Secretary Dace Vilsone will embark on a working visit to Tokyo and Osaka from August 20–23 to explore opportunities for bilateral cooperation in cultural education, with a particular focus on animation training, and to take part in Baltic Unity Day at the World Expo 2025, Trend reports.

On August 21, Vilsone is scheduled to meet senior officials from Japan’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology to discuss cooperation in creative industries, especially in film, video games, and design. Talks will also cover cultural exchange in literature, music, visual arts, and performing arts, as well as Japan’s best practices in safeguarding cultural heritage during crises, including climate-related disasters. The possibility of inviting Japanese professors to contribute to Latvia’s education system will also be explored.

As part of the visit, Vilsone will meet the leadership of Japan’s oldest animation school, Yoyogi Animation Academy, to discuss collaboration in the film and gaming industries. Latvia’s Culture Academy and Art Academy are currently developing a new international animation education program, where Japanese expertise could play a key role. Discussions will also be held with the president of Joshibi University of Art and Design on academic cooperation with Latvian universities, design networking, and creative residency opportunities in Latvia.

On August 22, Vilsone will meet with representatives of Osaka University of Arts to discuss academic collaboration with the Art Academy of Latvia and the inclusion of Japanese lecturers in the new animation program. She will also hold talks with the leadership of the Japanese Language Institute to strengthen cultural exchanges, promote Latvian cultural projects, and open pathways for Latvian performances and tours in Japan.

The visit will conclude on August 23, when Vilsone will participate in the opening events of Baltic Unity Day at Expo 2025 and tour the national pavilions of Japan, the Baltic states, Ukraine, and other countries.

