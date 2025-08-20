Kazakhstan witnessing surge in appetite for retail loans in 2Q2025

In the second quarter of 2025, Kazakhstan saw increased demand across all types of retail loans, supported by government mortgage programs and partnerships between banks and developers. Mortgage loan applications remained steady, while the average loan size grew. Demand for secured consumer loans also rose, along with auto loans, which benefited from collaborations between banks and car dealerships.

