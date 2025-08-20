Kazakhstan witnessing surge in appetite for retail loans in 2Q2025
In the second quarter of 2025, Kazakhstan saw increased demand across all types of retail loans, supported by government mortgage programs and partnerships between banks and developers. Mortgage loan applications remained steady, while the average loan size grew. Demand for secured consumer loans also rose, along with auto loans, which benefited from collaborations between banks and car dealerships.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy