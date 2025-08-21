Uzbekistan explores investment opportunities with Bahraini Lamar Holding

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 21. Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov met with Ms. Lina Noureddine, CEO of Lamar Holding, to discuss opportunities for cooperation between the business communities of Uzbekistan and Bahrain, Trend reports via the Uzbek FM's official social media.

The talks focused on exploring investment, innovation, and industrial partnerships that could benefit both countries. Saidov expressed appreciation for Lamar Holding’s interest in Uzbekistan and highlighted the potential for joint projects leveraging the expertise and resources of both sides.

The meeting took place during Saidov’s official visit to Bahrain, where he is engaging with top government officials and business leaders to strengthen bilateral and regional cooperation. During the visit, Saidov discussed ways to expand political dialogue, trade, and investment, and signed an agreement on a visa-free regime for holders of diplomatic passports with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani.