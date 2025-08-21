Azerbaijan's Baku hosts meeting with NATO delegation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21.​ In accordance with the Individual Partnership Cooperation Program between Azerbaijan and NATO approved for 2025, an expert meeting with the participation of representatives of the Ministry of Defense and NATO took place in one of the military units of the Land Forces, the nation's Ministry of Defense told Trend.

During the convening, a series of comprehensive briefings were disseminated by delegates from the Ministry of Defense alongside international experts, addressing queries of reciprocal significance.



The stakeholders conducted a comprehensive assessment of the prevailing dynamics in Azerbaijan's engagement with NATO, as delineated by the Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC) framework, and facilitated an extensive discourse on prospective strategic considerations.



Ultimately, a photographic capture was executed, and tokens of appreciation were conferred upon the attendees.

