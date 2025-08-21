Turkmenistan, U.S. hold eleventh round of bilateral political consultations

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 21. The eleventh round of annual bilateral political consultations between Turkmenistan and the United States took place in Washington, with the Turkmen delegation led by Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and the American side headed by US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs John Mark Pommersheim, Trend reports, citing Turkmen MFA.

During the consultations, both parties reviewed the current state and prospects of Turkmen-American relations and exchanged views on key international issues. Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in security, expanding trade and economic ties, and enhancing partnership within the regional diplomatic framework of the C5+1 platform.

The delegations also explored measures to facilitate the implementation of bilateral projects with major American companies and assessed opportunities for increasing investment in Turkmenistan.

At the conclusion of the meeting, officials emphasized that regular bilateral consultations continue to serve as an effective mechanism for advancing cooperation between the two countries.