Uzbekistan and Bahrain sign visa-free agreement for diplomatic passport holders

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 21. A delegation of Uzbekistan led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov visited the Kingdom of Bahrain to further strengthen bilateral and regional cooperation, Trend reports via the Uzbek FM's official social media.

During the visit, Saidov held high-level talks with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, focusing on expanding political dialogue, boosting trade and investment, and sharing institutional experience. Particular attention was given to enhancing connections between Central Asia and the Gulf region.

The discussions culminated in the signing of an agreement establishing a visa-free regime for holders of diplomatic passports, underscoring the growing partnership between the two nations. Saidov emphasized the spirit of friendship and mutual respect in Uzbekistan-Bahrain relations and highlighted the importance of translating talks into concrete initiatives that benefit both countries.