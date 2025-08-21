Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Tajikistan, China teaming up to boost cooperation in IT and digital technologies

Economy Materials 21 August 2025 14:17 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: The Agency for Innovation and Digital Technologies under the President of Tajikistan

Umar Abakirov
DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, August 21. Khurshed Mirzo, Director of the Agency for Innovation and Digital Technologies under the President of Tajikistan, met with Guo Zhijun, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Tajikistan, Trend reports, citing the agency.

During the strategic alignment session, both parties articulated their contentment with the deliverables of their collaborative engagement and underscored the criticality of knowledge transfer in the realm of information technology, alongside the imperative of upskilling and reskilling human capital. They underscored the imperative to enhance collaborative synergies within the digital ecosystem.

Ambassador Guo Zhijun articulated China's strategic commitment to bolster synergistic engagement with the Tajik agency. The stakeholders reached a consensus to persist in the examination of the pertinent issues deliberated and to operationalize actionable strategies to enhance their collaborative efforts.

