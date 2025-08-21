Azerbaijani authorities get to bottom of nationwide internet slowdowns

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21.​ Transient latency issues were detected today within the operational frameworks of multiple internet telecommunications entities and service providers in Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.

Internet users in Azerbaijan found themselves in a bit of a pickle today as they faced temporary service slowdowns. This hiccup came after Delta Telekom, one of the country’s main backbone operators, was dealt a heavy blow by a large-scale DDoS cyberattack.

The ministry indicated that service providers were expeditiously rerouted to alternative networks in alignment with the government's continuity strategy, thereby reinstating access for the majority of users in a truncated timeframe.



The ministry has validated that the incursion was effectively mitigated, and Delta Telekom's operational functionalities have subsequently reverted to standard performance metrics.

