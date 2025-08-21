President Zhaparov comments on U.S. and UK sanctions against Kyrgyz banks

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 21. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov commented on the recent US and UK sanctions targeting banks in the country, including Kapital Bank Central Asia, Trend reports.

In an interview with local media Zhaparov stressed that the restrictions are not supported by any evidence. “In January, the United States imposed sanctions against Keremet Bank. However, they could not present a single fact of circumventing the sanctions. And there are still no such facts,” he said.

The president explained that ruble transactions had been assigned to Keremet Bank to mitigate risks for the entire banking system, while Kapital Bank transfers its net profit to the state in full.

Zhaparov also recalled that following the sanctions, a delegation led by First Deputy Prime Minister Daniyar Amangeldiev met with the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). Kyrgyzstan had invited independent audit companies to verify the transparency of its banks, but the American side rejected a joint review of the findings.

“They were unable to provide a single fact. They simply said that they had such information,” Zhaparov emphasized.