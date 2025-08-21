Kazakhstan and Grenada sign off on visa-free agreement for diplomats and officials

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 21. The Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations, Kairat Umarov, and the Permanent Representative of Grenada to the UN, Ingrid Jackson, have signed an agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of Grenada on mutual exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service/official passports, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The bilateral accord stipulates the abrogation of entry visas for a duration not exceeding 30 calendar days for dignitaries and diplomatic personnel from both nations. This initiative is designed to enhance synergistic bilateral engagement and fortify amicable relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Grenada.



"The accord is executed for an indeterminate duration and shall become effective upon the date of acknowledgment, via diplomatic conduits, of the final written communication affirming that the entities have fulfilled the requisite internal protocols," the declaration articulates.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in conjunction with Kazakhstan's diplomatic missions overseas, is persistently engaged in strategic initiatives to enhance the roster of nations that grant visa exemptions to Kazakhstani nationals.

Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Grenada were established in November 2012. Grenada is an island country located in the southeastern Caribbean Sea, comprising the main island of the same name and six smaller surrounding islands in the Lesser Antilles archipelago. The most developed sector of Grenada’s economy is tourism, with over 500,000 tourists visiting the country in 2023.

