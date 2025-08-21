President Ilham Aliyev reveals purpose behind free arms supplies to Armenia in meeting with Kalbajar residents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. On August 21, President Ilham Aliyev, during a meeting with the residents of Kalbajar, disclosed the purpose behind the free arms supplies provided to Armenia by various countries in the past, Trend reports.

The head of state said, “The cost of the weapons the Armenian army received from abroad, which we destroyed in the Second Karabakh War and the anti-terrorist operation and took as military booty, amounted to approximately 5-6 billion dollars. Of course, Armenia did not have the money to buy so many weapons. All these weapons were given to them for free, for the purpose of continuing the occupation, for the purpose of ensuring that Azerbaijanis could never return to their ancestral lands, for the purpose of ensuring that this conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan was not resolved peacefully.”