KazMunayGas sees strong profit growth in 1H2025, driven by Tengiz growth

Photo: KazMunayGas

In the first half of 2025, KazMunayGas (KMG) reported a 30 percent increase in profit share from joint ventures and associated companies, reaching $681 million. This growth was mainly driven by higher revenues from Tengizchevroil.

