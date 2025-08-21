Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijani athlete wins bronze medal at World Championships

Society Materials 21 August 2025 00:11 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani athlete wins bronze medal at World Championships
Photo: Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. The U-20 World Wrestling Championships continue in the Bulgarian city of Samokov, Trend reports.

On the fourth day of the competition, the first medal was won in women's wrestling.

Azerbaijani wrestler Gunay Gurbanova (59 kg) met Canadian Ella Finding in the fight for the bronze medal. The points scored in the first round were decisive. Having defeated her opponent with a score of 4:1, Gunay Gurbanova became the bronze medalist of the World Championship.

Thus, the number of medals won by the Azerbaijani team at the World Championship reached four. In previous days, three Azerbaijani wrestlers won bronze medals.

Latest

Latest

Read more