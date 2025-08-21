Azerbaijani athlete wins bronze medal at World Championships

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. The U-20 World Wrestling Championships continue in the Bulgarian city of Samokov, Trend reports.

On the fourth day of the competition, the first medal was won in women's wrestling.

Azerbaijani wrestler Gunay Gurbanova (59 kg) met Canadian Ella Finding in the fight for the bronze medal. The points scored in the first round were decisive. Having defeated her opponent with a score of 4:1, Gunay Gurbanova became the bronze medalist of the World Championship.

Thus, the number of medals won by the Azerbaijani team at the World Championship reached four. In previous days, three Azerbaijani wrestlers won bronze medals.