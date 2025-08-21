Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

We will now fully modernize the railway in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 21 August 2025 13:18 (UTC +04:00)
We will now fully modernize the railway in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. The construction of the railway to Zangilan is already well underway. It will probably be completed next year, President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with Kalbajar city residents, Trend reports.

The head of state added, “We will now fully modernize the railway in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The construction of the railway is also planned on the territory of Armenia. In other words, Armenia has also taken on this obligation, and this is yet another historic success for us.”

Latest

Latest

Read more