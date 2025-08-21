We will now fully modernize the railway in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. The construction of the railway to Zangilan is already well underway. It will probably be completed next year, President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with Kalbajar city residents, Trend reports.

The head of state added, “We will now fully modernize the railway in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The construction of the railway is also planned on the territory of Armenia. In other words, Armenia has also taken on this obligation, and this is yet another historic success for us.”