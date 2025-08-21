Uzbek-Chinese trade and investment forum in Beijing to catalyze novel business paradigms

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 21. On August 28, the Uzbekistan–China Trade, Economic, and Investment Forum will be held in Beijing, highlighting the growing economic partnership between the two countries, Trend reports via the Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The event will elucidate the expansive economic prospects of Uzbekistan and China, delivering comprehensive analyses of investment avenues, with an emphasis on high-potential sectors for synergistic collaboration.



The forum’s agenda encompasses government-to-business (G2B) dialogues and business-to-business (B2B) interactions, facilitating a nexus for networking, knowledge transfer, and cultivating synergistic alliances.



Getting involved in the forum is expected to spark fresh business ideas and open new doors, enhance collaborative synergies, and elevate the bilateral partnership between Uzbekistan and China to unprecedented heights.

