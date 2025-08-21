Azerbaijan continues to provide rehabilitation for children from Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Another 30 children from Ukraine have arrived in Azerbaijan to undergo rehabilitation under the auspices of the State Agency for Medical-Social Expertise and Rehabilitation under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, Trend reports, citing the Ministry.

The children will receive medical, social, and psychological rehabilitation services as part of a 10-day program at the State Agency’s Children’s Rehabilitation Center in Gabala.

Professional psychologists will provide individual consultations, group therapy sessions, as well as yoga and dance therapy classes. The aim is to help stabilize the children’s emotional state and facilitate their integration into society.

Excursions will also be organized for the children to local resorts and historical and architectural sites in Gabala and Sheki.

With the addition of this group, approximately 300 Ukrainian children have now been brought to Azerbaijan, all of whom have received social and psychological rehabilitation services.