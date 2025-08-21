EU rolls out advanced vehicles to boost Turkmenistan’s border patrols

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 21. The European Union passed on two specialized vehicles to the dog unit of Turkmenistan’s State Border Service, Trend reports via the Delegation of the European Union to Turkmenistan.

The presentation ceremony was attended by EU Ambassador to Turkmenistan Beata Peksa. During the event, Ambassador Peksa shone a light on the enduring partnership between the EU and Turkmenistan, driving home their shared dedication to tightening the screws on border management in Central Asia.

The assets were allocated via the EU’s BOMCA 10 initiative and are anticipated to enhance the operational efficacy of canine units in Ashgabat and Mary, fortifying the safeguarding of the nation’s territorial frontiers. BOMCA enhances the economic integration of Central Asian nations by optimizing regional trade dynamics and fostering synergies with EU member states.

