A beautiful school is scheduled for commissioning next year in Kalbajar - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. A beautiful school is now under construction in the city of Kalbajar and it is scheduled for commissioning next year. However, this school year, the children of Kalbajar will study in a modular school, said President Ilham Aliyev at a meeting with Kalbajar city residents, Trend reports.

“It is a historic day today also because the largest district of our country, Kalbajar and the city of Kalbajar, are coming back to life, life is returning here, and I am sure that you will live here comfortably,” added the President.