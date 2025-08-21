Kazakhstan’s Tokayev arrives in Kyrgyzstan for official visit

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 21. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived on an official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

At Manas International Airport, Tokayev was welcomed by the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov.

The two sides are expected to discuss pressing issues of bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, as well as prospects for the development of Kyrgyz-Kazakh relations.

Tomorrow, the presidents will also hold bilateral talks and take part in the seventh meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.