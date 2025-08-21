Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Kazakhstan’s Tokayev arrives in Kyrgyzstan for official visit

Economy Materials 21 August 2025 17:07 (UTC +04:00)
Kazakhstan’s Tokayev arrives in Kyrgyzstan for official visit
Photo: Akorda

Follow Trend on

Madina Usmanova
Madina Usmanova
Read more

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 21. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived on an official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

At Manas International Airport, Tokayev was welcomed by the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov.

The two sides are expected to discuss pressing issues of bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, as well as prospects for the development of Kyrgyz-Kazakh relations.

Tomorrow, the presidents will also hold bilateral talks and take part in the seventh meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more