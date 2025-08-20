Azerbaijan's steel pipe output doubles in 7M2025
Azerbaijan’s steel pipe production nearly doubled in the first seven months of the year, reaching about 102,000 tons. Despite this growth, overall metallurgical output fell slightly, with finished metal products generating around 700 million manat.
