Türkiye announces groundbreaking ceremony date for Kars–Igdir–Aralik–Dilucu railway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. The groundbreaking ceremony for the Kars-Igdir-Aralik-Dilucu railway line will take place on August 22, Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu said, Trend reports.

Uraloglu said that this line will become an important part of the Zangezur corridor, which will provide communication between Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The minister said that the length of the Kars-Igdir-Aralik-Dilucu railway will be 224 kilometers. He added that the line's capacity will be 5.5 million passengers and 15 million tons of cargo per year.

"This line will provide a new, uninterrupted railway connection between Türkiye and Azerbaijan. At the same time, the production potential of Eastern and Southeastern Anatolia will be brought to foreign markets faster, and the tourism potential of the Mediterranean will increase," he noted.

According to him, with the launch of the Zangezur Corridor, which will strengthen economic cooperation in the South Caucasus, the East-West line running from Beijing to London will function more effectively.