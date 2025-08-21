Tajikistan reeling in bumper catch in fish production in 1H2025

The bulk of the catch came from reservoirs in the Khatlon region, where most of the country’s fish farms are concentrated. Despite the positive results, productivity in fishery basins has declined over the past three decades due to feed shortages, outdated water supply systems, aging equipment, and reservoir degradation.

