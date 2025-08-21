Kazakhstan reveals Baiterek’s major support for entrepreneurs in 7M2025
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Under Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov’s leadership, Baiterek Holding supported entrepreneurs with over 4 trillion tenge ($7.6 billion) in the first seven months of 2025, achieving 50 percent of its annual target. Funds were allocated across small and medium businesses, agro-industry, large businesses, and exporters.
