Uzbek Airlines prepare to expand passenger and cargo routes to China

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 21. As part of the second conference of the Working Group on Cooperation in Civil Aviation "Central Asia - China" (C5+1), negotiations took place between the delegation of Uzbekistan and the Civil Aviation Administration of China, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan.

During the negotiations, issues were discussed regarding increasing the number of agreed flights between the two countries to 130, increasing the number of Chinese cities authorized for Uzbek carriers, as well as increasing to 8 the number of Uzbek carriers authorized to fly to China for passenger and cargo transportation.

Following the negotiations, the relevant document was signed. It is expected that this document will come into effect after the Chinese side completes its internal approval procedures.

Currently, there are 61 passenger and 128 cargo flights operated weekly between the two countries.