Azerbaijan sees growth in road freight transport amid rising exports in 7M2025
Azerbaijan’s road transport sector saw nearly 3.6 million tons of cargo moved in the first seven months of the year, valued at around $7.7 billion, reflecting roughly a 10% increase year-on-year. Exports reached about 1.5 million tons worth $1.4 billion, while imports totaled around 2.1 million tons valued at $6.3 billion.
