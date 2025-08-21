Uzbekistan, Chinese JDB Group discuss investment in mining industry

Photo: The Ministry of Mining and Geology of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 21. The Ministry of Mining and Geology of Uzbekistan held talks with a delegation of the Chinese company JDB Group Limited on expanding investment in the mining sector, Trend reports via the Ministry.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister Ural Yusupov and senior officials of the ministry, along with Deputy Chairman of JDB Group Limited Chan Man Ying and company representatives.

Discourse centered on the regulatory frameworks established in Uzbekistan for international capital influx, resource extraction stakeholders, and entrepreneurial ventures, alongside the corporate reconnaissance undertaken in various territories and the analytical assessments performed at high-potential locales.



Subsequent to the discussions, the parties executed a Memorandum of Understanding, delineating collaborative efforts in the advancement of emergent sectors.

