Trend News Agency named one of Europe’s top four most trusted media outlets in 2025 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Trend News Agency has secured fourth place in the ranking of Europe’s most reputable media outlets, according to August 2025 data from Feedspot, a leading global news monitoring service, Trend reports.

In its report, Top 25 European News Websites in 2025, Feedspot listed Trend among the top four news sources in the European market. Joining Trend in the top four were other influential outlets such as Euronews, European Newsroom, and POLITICO Europe.

Feedspot’s ranking is based on several factors, including content timeliness, publication credibility, subscriber numbers, and overall readership. The list is compiled by a team of dozens of experts in media, technology, and related fields.

Other notable entries in Feedspot’s top 10 include EU Reporter, DW, France 24 Europe, Euractiv, EUobserver, and AP News Europe.