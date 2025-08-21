KazMunayGas facing up to rise in oil and gas purchase costs in 1H2025

Photo: KazMunayGas

KazMunayGas’s costs for purchased oil, gas, and petroleum products rose by 3.7 percent to 2,427 billion tenge ($1,482 million) in 1H2025, mainly due to higher oil processing costs at KMG International. Production expenses increased by 18.7 percent to 759 billion tenge, driven by repair, maintenance, electricity, and labor cost rises.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register