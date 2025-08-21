From November 10, 2020 until September 19, 2023, our main goal was to fully restore the sovereignty of our country - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. History showed again that the cessation of the war on November 10, 2020 was the most correct step. However, at that time, part of our lands were still not under our control. From that time until September 19, 2023, our main goal was to fully restore the sovereignty of our country, said President Ilham Aliyev at a meeting with Kalbajar city residents, Trend reports.

“Both the elimination of the so-called Lachin corridor and the transformation of it into the Lachin-Khankendi road, the establishment of a checkpoint in the Lachin direction on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and, at the same time, the capture of important strategic heights from November 2020 to September 2023, the Farrukh, Girkhgiz and Saribaba operations – all this is our glorious history and all this was part of our consistent policy,” underlined the President.