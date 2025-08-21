Assistant to President of Azerbaijan meets with Pakistani ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21.​ Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev, has met with the Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan, Qasim Mohiuddin, Trend reports.

The ambassador shared information about the meeting in a post on his official X page.

Qasim Mohuiddin congratulated Hikmat Hajiyev on the initialing of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington, as well as on the positive progress achieved in regional relations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel