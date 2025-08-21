Azerbaijan channels growing capital into real estate projects in 7M2025
Investments in Azerbaijan’s real estate operations more than doubled in the first seven months of the year, reaching about 4.5 million manat. Overall capital investments in the country rose to roughly 10 billion manat, with significant growth in the non-oil sector and residential construction.
