Azerbaijan laying its cards on table over sectoral shares in foreign trade for 7M2025
Azerbaijan’s foreign trade reached $29 billion in the first seven months of the year, with exports totaling $15 billion and imports $14 billion. While the private sector dominated both imports and exports, the country’s trade surplus shrank to around $1.6 billion compared to last year.
