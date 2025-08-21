Azerbaijan cranking up gas production game in 7M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Azerbaijan churned out a whopping 29.2 billion cubic meters of marketable gas from January through July 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Statistical Committee shows that this figure descended by 211.1 million cubic meters, or 0.7 percent year-on-year.

Of the total natural gas output in the reporting period, 22.5 billion cubic meters accounted for marketable gas, which is 40,100 cubic meters, or 0.2 percent, more than in the same period of 2024.

To note, during the reporting period, the total value of production in the mining industry amounted to 22.5 billion manat ($13.2 billion), reflecting a 3.3 percent decrease compared to the first seven months of last year.