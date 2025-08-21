Iran reports growth in airport passenger traffic to int'l destinations

Passenger traffic through Iranian airports to international destinations grew slightly in the first three months of the current Iranian year, reaching about 1 million travelers. Most of these passengers used Mashhad, Shiraz, and Tabriz airports, while the country’s network of 54 civilian airports, including 14 international airports, continues to handle an annual average of 30 million passengers.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register