US aims to expand cooperation with Turkmenistan - Marco Rubio

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has met with Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, Marco Rubio wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

During a meeting with the head of the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, Rubio said that the United States intends to continue cooperation with Turkmenistan in order to expand economic and commercial ties between the two countries.

"Welcomed Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Meredov to the US State Department today. I conveyed that the U.S. intends to keep working with Turkmenistan to expand our economic and commercial ties, promote regional integration through the C5+1 diplomatic platform, and to make the region safer," the publication says.