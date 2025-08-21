Diesel fuel output in Azerbaijan edges up in 7M2025
Azerbaijan's diesel output surged to 1.4 million tons during the initial seven-month timeframe of the fiscal year, reflecting an approximate four percent uptick relative to the corresponding interval of the previous annum.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy