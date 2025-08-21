Uzbekistan, Aluminum Bahrain explore joint industrial projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 21. Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov met with Mr. Ali Al Bakali, CEO of Aluminum Bahrain (Alba), to discuss creating joint ventures and expanding collaboration in key sectors such as green energy, high-tech production, and other industrial projects, Trend reports via the Uzbek FM's official social media.

Both sides emphasized the strategic importance of economic cooperation and the development of mutually beneficial relations between Uzbekistan and Bahrain through partnerships with leading companies such as Alba.

This meeting is part of Saidov’s broader official visit to Bahrain, during which he is engaging with government officials and business leaders to strengthen bilateral and regional cooperation. Earlier in the visit, Saidov met with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, with discussions covering trade, investment, and institutional collaboration, resulting in a visa-free agreement for holders of diplomatic passports.