KazMunayGas sees rise in transportation and sales expenses in 1H2025

Photo: KazMunayGas

KazMunayGas’s transportation and sales expenses in H1 2025 rose 10.7 percent to 146 billion tenge ($285M), driven by increased costs in loading, transportation, and storage for KMG Kashagan B.V. and KMG International. Taxes (excluding income tax) fell 6.8 percent to 282 billion tenge ($551M), mainly due to reduced mineral extraction and crude oil export rent taxes.

