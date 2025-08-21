Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar refinery sets new output records in 7M2025

Photo: KazMunayGas

Chairman of KazMunayGas, Askhat Khassenov, reviewed progress at the Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant (PPP), noting strong performance in the first seven months of 2025. PPP processed 3.1 million tonnes of oil, up 142,000 tonnes year-on-year, and exceeded previous outputs of gasoline and diesel. A record daily throughput of 18,000 tonnes supports an annual target of 5.7 million tonnes.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register