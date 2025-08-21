President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva review restoration of private houses and infrastructure in Kolatag village of Aghdara (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva on August 21 reviewed the restoration of private houses and infrastructure in Kolatag village of Aghdara district, Trend reports.

The village had 140 individual houses, of which 30 were unfit for use and 110 were partially usable. To date, 26 individual houses have been fully restored. By the end of this October, another 26 houses are scheduled to be restored, while 58 individual houses will be repaired and renovated in 2026. On August 15 this year, 26 families, totaling 89 people, returned to their native Kolatag village.

Efforts to establish modern social infrastructure are ongoing. A transformer and a 1-kilometer section of the existing power line have been repaired, an artesian well has been restored, and 26 homes now have water supply. The village’s potable water system is expected to be fully operational by September. Additionally, 10,600 linear meters of new gas pipelines have been installed, with plans for an additional 2,800 linear meters. A modern recreational park has been created, featuring a flag square, sports and children’s playgrounds, a recreation area, and green spaces.

Located on the slopes of the Karabakh mountain range, Kolatag village is part of Aghdara district’s administrative unit. It was occupied by Armenian armed forces from the early days of the Karabakh war and liberated in September 2023 through anti-terror operations by the Azerbaijani Army.

X X X

Then, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the homes of village residents Bakhshali Hatamov and Rafayet Musayev.