Azerbaijani citizen captured by Armenian armed forces during Khojaly genocide: They beheaded my husband

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. During ongoing proceedings at the Baku Military Court on August 21, victim Rahila Hajiyeva said that she, along with her family members, was taken hostage during the Khojaly genocide in February 1992.

Hajiyeva stated that they previously lived in Khankendi. She noted that as pressure mounted against Azerbaijanis in Khankendi in 1988, they were forced to flee, first to Shusha, and later to Khojaly. During the Khojaly tragedy, they were taken hostage by the Armenian armed forces.

Rahila Hajiyeva mentioned that her husband had been involved in the battles, and due to his involvement, the Armenians had set a reward for his killing. Hajiyeva recounted the beheading of her husband and the brutal assault on her ten-year-old daughter, who was thrown from a second-story window and broke her leg. According to her, during captivity, they were all subjected to severe torture.

Hajiyeva testified that the Armenian servicemen disemboweled the pregnant daughter-in-law of Jalil, a resident of Khankendi, with a knife and removed her baby.

Court proceedings are ongoing against Armenian nationals accused of committing war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws and customs of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.