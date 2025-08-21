Get a free digital card without leaving home

Yelo Bank introduces a fully digital, free card designed to meet your everyday financial needs. The Yelo digital card not only offers cashback, but also accrues interest on your card balance. Best of all, there's no need to visit a branch or complete any paperwork to activate it.



You can activate your card in AZN, USD, or EUR with just a few clicks via the Yelo App. The entire process is online and takes only seconds, thanks to the SIMA digital signature.



Key benefits of the Yelo digital card:



- High cashback rates based on your selected spending categories

- Earn interest on the balance you keep on the card

- No service fees for activation or usage

- Contactless payments via Apple Pay and Google Pay

- Free transfers and cash withdrawals to local cards—up to 3000 AZN per month

- Manage limits, transfer cashback, and send money using a mobile number — all through the Yelo App



The Yelo digital card makes everyday payments smarter, more rewarding, and more convenient. Activate yours today and start enjoying the benefits instantly: https://bit.ly/3JvNrff.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!