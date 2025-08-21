Azerbaijan highlights progress in building Ganja City Stadium

GANJA, Azerbaijan, August 21. Ninety-five percent of the construction work on the Ganja City Stadium has been completed, Elmir Mehdiyev, Head of the Material and Technical Supply Department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, told journalists, Trend reports.

According to Mehdiyev, the area of the Ganja City Stadium previously covered 8.7 hectares.

"Currently, the territory is being expanded to more than 12 hectares. Safe entry and exit have been ensured for both fans and football players. The building has been constructed in a modern style, which adds beauty to the overall appearance of the city of Ganja," he said.

Mehdiyev noted that the stadium will accommodate more than 13,300 spectators.

"Separate seating areas have also been designated for people with disabilities. The stadium meets UEFA’s 4th category standards. The lighting and sound systems, fitness hall, restaurant, cafes, and ticket offices have also been equipped to a high standard," he added.