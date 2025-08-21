SCAT Airlines to operate biweekly flights from Kazakhstan’s Shymkent to Thailand

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 21. SCAT Airlines has opened ticket sales for a new regular route between Shymkent and Bangkok, Trend reports via SCAT Airlines.
Flights will operate from December 15, 2025, to March 27, 2026, twice a week:
Shymkent to Bangkok: Mondays and Thursdays;
Bangkok to Shymkent: Tuesdays and Fridays.
“A direct flight from Shymkent offers a convenient route to Thailand’s capital and opens up opportunities for further travel to seaside resorts in the region,” the airline stated.
Ticket prices start at 176,700 tenge (approximately $336) one
way, including only carry-on luggage up to 5 kg.
The airline also noted that tickets are already available on the SCAT website, mobile app, ticket offices, and all major online booking platforms.
Kazakhstani citizens can enter Thailand visa-free for up to 30 days. For longer stays, a visa is required. Travelers must also complete an online Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) form no earlier than 3 days before departure.