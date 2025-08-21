SCAT Airlines to operate biweekly flights from Kazakhstan’s Shymkent to Thailand

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 21. SCAT Airlines has opened ticket sales for a new regular route between Shymkent and Bangkok, Trend reports via SCAT Airlines.

Flights will operate from December 15, 2025, to March 27, 2026, twice a week:

Shymkent to Bangkok: Mondays and Thursdays;

Bangkok to Shymkent: Tuesdays and Fridays.

“A direct flight from Shymkent offers a convenient route to Thailand’s capital and opens up opportunities for further travel to seaside resorts in the region,” the airline stated.

Ticket prices start at 176,700 tenge (approximately $336) one way, including only carry-on luggage up to 5 kg.



The airline also noted that tickets are already available on the SCAT website, mobile app, ticket offices, and all major online booking platforms.

Kazakhstani citizens can enter Thailand visa-free for up to 30 days. For longer stays, a visa is required. Travelers must also complete an online Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) form no earlier than 3 days before departure.