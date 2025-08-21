KazMunayGas bringing in positive revenue growth in 1H2025
Photo: KazMunayGas
In the first half of 2025, KazMunayGas (KMG) reported a 6.2 percent year-on-year revenue increase, reaching 4,500 billion tenge ($8.789 billion). The growth was driven by higher petroleum product sales at KMG International and improved refinery operations, despite lower global oil prices and reduced production at KMG Kashagan B.V. due to technical factors.
