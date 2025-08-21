S&P сonfirms Tajikistan’s sovereign credit rating with stable outlook

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, August 21. Standard & Poor's Global Ratings has affirmed Tajikistan’s sovereign credit rating at B/B with a “stable outlook,” Trend reports via the National Bank of Tajikistan.

According to the agency, the stable outlook reflects improved dialogue with international partners, sustainable economic growth, and rising international reserves, which help the country meet external debt obligations on time and reduce potential balance-of-payments pressures. The report also highlights strengthened foreign economic indicators in recent years and anticipates that concessional borrowing will continue to form a significant portion of public debt.

The National Bank of Tajikistan regards the rating confirmation as recognition of the country’s positive economic development and sound macroeconomic management, which bolster Tajikistan’s international reputation and attractiveness for foreign investment.

The NBT has been cooperating with global rating agencies to determine the country’s sovereign credit rating since 2014. Standard & Poor’s, headquartered in New York, is one of the world’s five leading rating agencies. Its assessments help Tajikistan attract investment and access international financial markets.