FM welcomes new OSCE mission chief to Bosnia and Herzegovina

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. On August 19, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Elmedin Konaković, received Ambassador Richard Holtzapple, the newly appointed Head of the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina, for an inaugural visit, Trend reports.

The assembly concentrated on the prevailing geopolitical landscape in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the operational dynamics of the OSCE Mission, with particular attention to the facilitation of continuous reform initiatives across multiple sectors.



Minister Konaković emphasized the pivotal function of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe within the context of Bosnia and Herzegovina, articulating appreciation for its enduring support, especially via initiatives that have bolstered national institutions and societal frameworks. He reiterated that Bosnia and Herzegovina continues to uphold its commitments to the foundational principles and obligations of the OSCE while also advancing the agenda of stability and security across the European landscape.



Ambassador Holtzapple reaffirmed the OSCE’s robust dedication to sustained involvement and synergistic collaboration with Bosnia and Herzegovina. He underscored the criticality of operationalizing the Dayton Peace Agreement, catalyzing systemic reforms, fortifying institutional frameworks, and facilitating comprehensive dialogue throughout the nation.