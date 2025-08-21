Azerbaijani oil prices up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. At Italy’s Augusta port, the price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude on a CIF basis rose by $0.56, or 0.82 percent, compared to the previous figure, reaching $68.90 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

According to the source, at Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the price of a barrel of Azeri Light on an FOB basis increased by $0.53, or 0.79 percent, to $67.36.

The price of Urals crude rose by $0.35, or 0.63 percent, compared to the previous figure, amounting to $55.47 per barrel.

The price of North Sea Dated Brent crude increased by $0.24, or 0.36 percent, to $67.56 per barrel.

In Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2025, the average price of oil is calculated at $70 per barrel.